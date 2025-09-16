Boltwood Capital Management Has $215,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 911,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,150,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

