Boltwood Capital Management Buys 395 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

