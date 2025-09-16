BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 36,969 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $405,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,021,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,300.24. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,604 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $258,463.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $261,466.98.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,916 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $268,345.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 136,042 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,454,288.98.

On Friday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 348,451 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $3,683,127.07.

On Thursday, September 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,965 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $198,373.90.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,906 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $291,059.58.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,765 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $226,138.35.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,760 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $215,073.60.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $188,344.80.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $14,681,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 225,323 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 766.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

