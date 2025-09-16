Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
BTGGF stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
