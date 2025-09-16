BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 1,032 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $27,688.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,710.38. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Troy Wichterman sold 590 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $15,009.60.

On Monday, July 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $19,530.79.

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.98 and a beta of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

