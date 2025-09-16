Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.37 ($0.14), with a volume of 64,943 shares traded.

Beowulf Mining Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -299.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (2.42) EPS for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

