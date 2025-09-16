BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.
BELIMO Stock Performance
BLHWF stock opened at $1,174.91 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $654.84 and a 52 week high of $1,174.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About BELIMO
BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.
