Beacon Financial Group Trims Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.