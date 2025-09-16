Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.