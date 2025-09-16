BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.98 and traded as high as C$33.14. BCE shares last traded at C$32.65, with a volume of 4,869,019 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 745.65%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

