Bay Rivers Group Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

