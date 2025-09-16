Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

