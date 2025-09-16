Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.