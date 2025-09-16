Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

