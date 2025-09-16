Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

