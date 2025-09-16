Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1%

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.