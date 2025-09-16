Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 88.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

