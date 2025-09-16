Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 15,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,865,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,028,577.68. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $49,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $310,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $60,417.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $83,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.9%

TZOO opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 1,186.62%. The business had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.