Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $75,254.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $760.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $760.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $376.53 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.