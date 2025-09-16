Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is Ehrlich Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ehrlich Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AVUS opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.