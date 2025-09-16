Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $78,000 in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 263,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 160,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 79,125 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,356,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,721,000 after acquiring an additional 719,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 4.1%

KVUE opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

