Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

