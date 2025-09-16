Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires New Stake in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 81.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.38). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Johnson Rice lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

