Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Insider Barend Snyman Sells 2,498 Shares of Stock

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $117,955.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,695.98. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Astec Industries Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.00 million.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

