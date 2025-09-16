Associate Global Partners (ASX:APL) Insider Martin (Marty) Switzer Acquires 100,000 Shares

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Free Report) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,500.00.
Associate Global Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.50.
About Associate Global Partners
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Associate Global Partners
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Associate Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associate Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.