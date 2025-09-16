Associate Global Partners (ASX:APL) Insider Martin (Marty) Switzer Acquires 100,000 Shares

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Free Report) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,500.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.

