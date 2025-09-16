Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

