Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,497,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,511,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CVX opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

