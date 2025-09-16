Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $6.84. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 4,184 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

