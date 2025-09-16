Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,910,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 7,555,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.7 days.

Arc Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AETUF opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.30. Arc Resources has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 30.77%.The firm had revenue of $801.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arc Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arc Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

