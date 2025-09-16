AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Insider Matthew Mazza Sells 1,364 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Mazza sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $382,970.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,801.27. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.14.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.