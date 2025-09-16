Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

