Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.47.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

