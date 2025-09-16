Apella Capital LLC Invests $791,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 165,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $781,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,118,000 after buying an additional 259,972 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

