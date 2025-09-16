Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.