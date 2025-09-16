Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

MCD stock opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

