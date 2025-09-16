Apella Capital LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,283,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.63. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

