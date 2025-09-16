Apella Capital LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 107.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

NFLX stock opened at $1,202.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,216.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,135.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $510.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

