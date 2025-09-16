Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

