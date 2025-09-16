Analyzing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $70.49 million 3.47 $13.89 million $2.19 15.18 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

This table compares Isabella Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 13.28% 7.34% 0.73% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Isabella Bank and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Isabella Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Isabella Bank beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

