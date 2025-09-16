Analyzing Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Precision Optics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$11.41 million ($5.74) -0.20 Precision Optics $19.10 million 1.76 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -4.93

Profitability

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -172.93% -133.39% Precision Optics -32.84% -54.03% -32.48%

Risk and Volatility

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autonomix Medical and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

