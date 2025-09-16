Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $74.36

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.2727.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,279,081. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ventas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 162.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.