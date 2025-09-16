Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $62.30

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.39 per share, for a total transaction of $87,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,980,468.19. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This trade represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 210.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

