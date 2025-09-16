Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $18.13

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.4286.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.32. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

