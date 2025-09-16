Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 218,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

