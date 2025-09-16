ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

