Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.