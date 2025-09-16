6,017 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock opened at $235.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.76.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

