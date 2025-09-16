556 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 68.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $449.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average of $463.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.