552 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Purchased by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1%

UHS stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

