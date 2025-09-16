28,365 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

